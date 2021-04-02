Delhi court sought detailed medical record of Vikas Mishra, TMC leader's brother in coal mining scam

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday sought a detailed medical report from the Jail Authority of Vikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra arrested in connection with coal mining scam.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Anurag Sain while hearing the bail petition of Vikas Mishra said, "Let the detailed Medical records of the accused be called for the next date of hearing from the Jail through Jail Superintendent. Also, ED is directed to verify the earlier medical records of the applicant/accused annexed with the bail application".

The court direction came during the hearing of the bail plea where counsels appearing for the accused apprised the court about the medical ailments being suffered by him.

Further hearing in the matter now slated for April 7, 2021.

Advocate Amit Mahajan, Central Government Standing Counsel along with NK Matta, Nitesh Rana, Special Public prosecutor appeared for ED and Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra with Advocate Neeraj Shekhar had appeared for accused Vikas Mishra in the matter.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, on November 27, 2020, a case was registered by CBI, Kolkata against Amit Kumar Dhar, the then general manager, Kunustoria area, ECL Jayesh Chandra Rai, general manager ECL, Kajora Area, Tanmay Das, chief security, ECL Asansol, Dhansnjay Rai, Area Security Inspector ECL, Debashish Mukerjee, Security in charge, Kajora area, ECL, Anup Majee @ Lala and unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other department and unknown private persons for alleged commission of cognizable offence various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, ED explained in detail in the remand application that the investigation was taken up to trace the proceeds of crime as it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining. (ANI)