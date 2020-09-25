Delhi court takes cognisance on AgustaWestland scam chargesheet, issues notice to Rajeev Saxena, others

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed against alleged middleman Christian Michel, businessman Rajeev Saxena and others in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, after taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet, issued summons to then AgustaWestland International Director G Saponaro, Rajeev Saxena, Sandeep Tyagi, a relative of the then Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi, and other accused and listed the matter for further hearing on October 23.

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi had on Monday reserved its order in the matter after special public prosecutor DP Singh, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), wrapped up his submission in the matter.

During the hearing, Singh told the court that there is enough material to proceed against the accused chargesheeted in the matter. The supplementary chargesheet was filed on Saturday before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.



According to sources, former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma, who later became Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet as CBI has not received sanction to prosecute Sharma till date. Sources said a fresh chargesheet will be filed after CBI received sanction to prosecute him.

Michel, the alleged middleman and accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case, was extradited from the UAE in December 2018. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the multi-crore chopper deal.

While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him.

Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was also extradited from the UAE in January last year.

The AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal was finalized during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but got mired in the allegations of kickbacks. (ANI)

