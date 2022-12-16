Delhi: Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM) leader Alemla Jamir, others

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday took Cognizance of a Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Alemla Jamir and others, leader of Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to charges of alleged extortion.

Alemla Jamir's husband Phungthing Shimrang, said to be an Ex-Army chief of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Issac Muivah)NSCN (IM), along with other cadres of that organization went to China in October 2019 to talk with Chinese authorities for help in Naga cause.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik of Friday which took cognizance stated that having considered the entire facts, and different evidence referred to in the complaint, without commenting much on the merits of the matter, prima facie I find that there is sufficient evidence available on the record showing commission of offence u/s 3/4 of PML Act and I, therefore, take the cognizance of the offence.

ED was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta alongwith Advocates Mohd Faizan Khan and Dipankar Aggarwal in the matter

According to the ED statement, different persons including of accused were recorded u/s 50 of the PML Act regarding the modus operandi of the accused in collecting Different extortion money and thereafter layering, integrating and placing such money to render it to be untainted money.



Directorate of Enforcement has filed the complaint u/s 45 of PML Act for offence u/s 3/4 of PML Act on the basis of Special Cell Delhi Police FIR registered in 2019 against Alemla Jamir, when she was intercepted and detained by CISF

Officers at IGI Airport Delhi as she was carrying Rs.72 lakhs for taking from Delhi to Dimapur. The accused could not explain about the source of said money to the Income Tax Officers and therefore the case was registered taking note of the statement given by said accused before the Income Tax Officers.

Later the investigation of this case was taken over by NIA when a separate case was registered on 20.12.2019. After investigation, NIA filed a charge sheet against two accused persons for offences under sections 120B, 384, 471 IPC and u/s 17, 18, 20, 21 of UA(P) Act and 25(1A) of Arms Act.

During the investigation of NIA, it revealed that the Terrorist gang NSCN (IM) allegedly usurped sovereign Government functions and started collecting tax of different types like employees tax, ration tax, import-export tax etc. and started collecting money from civilians, and businessmen by creating terror and thereby started running a Naga Army of NSCN (IM).

It is also alleged that Alemla Jamir created false documents of her false identity as Mary Shimrang, and Atula Tonger, in order to obtain multiple bank accounts and also created false PAN cards, Passport identities. It is alleged that Alemla Jamir, her husband as well as another accused named Masasosang Ao contrived a sophisticated network to terrorize businessmen by an armed cadre of the Naga Army for the purpose of collecting taxes etc. to extort money and to run a parallel government being run by organization NSCN (IM), noted the court. (ANI)

