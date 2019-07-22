Delhi court to consider defamation complaint of Manish Sisodia on Aug 5

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday fixed August 5 for consideration of a criminal defamation complaint filed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and others.

The date was fixed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal.

The complaint by Sisodia, filed on July 20, alleged that "false allegations" of corruption were made by Tiwari and others in connection with the construction of classrooms in government schools here.

It claimed that offences under sections 499 and 500 read with sections 34 and 35 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were committed by making false and defamatory statements against the deputy chief minister.

The others mentioned in the complaint filed by advocates BS Joon and Mohd Irshad include BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, MLA Vijender Gupta and party spokesperson Harish Khurana. (ANI)

