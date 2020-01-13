Delhi Court to hear Azad's bail plea tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad">Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad has filed a bail plea in Delhi's Tis Hazari court. The Court will hear the matter on Tuesday.

Azad was arrested on December 21 after he led a march from Jama Masjid against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Azad is in judicial custody till January 18 at Tihar jail.

He was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Daryaganj area.

Earlier, he was allowed by the court to get medical treatment at AIIMS, Delhi as he is suffering from Polycythemia.


