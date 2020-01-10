Delhi Court to hear defamation case against Digvijaya Singh on Feb 6

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will hear a defamation case filed against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on February 6.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja on Thursday told the complainant that during the next hearing, he would first have to prove his locus standi in this case and then further hearing will take place.

On the request of counsel for the complainant, the case is adjourned for February 6.

This defamation petition was filed by the state minister of BJP Poorvanchal Legal Cell, Avnish Kumar.

The petition said that Congress leader Digvijay Singh, during a press conference in September 2019, accused the BJP and the Bajrang Dal that both of them take money from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

In this case, Avnish Kumar under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has demanded the court to take action against Digvijay Singh. (ANI)

