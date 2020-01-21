Delhi court to hear Shashi Tharoor's application in Sunanda Pushkar death case tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday will hear Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's application demanding that tweets of his late wife Sunanda Pushkar be put on record.

Last year, the counsel representing Tharoor, an accused in the murder case of his wife Pushkar, sought that the tweet posted by the latter just before her demise be made a part of the charge sheet.



Asserting that the Delhi Police did not add Sunanda's tweets to the charge sheet, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa had the Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex that according to her last tweet, her mental condition seemed normal.



"Till 16th (January) she was tweeting. Even on 17th morning, the last tweet was at 4:46 am. Delhi police have not filed the tweet as part of the charge sheet. On many social media platforms, details were, however, added," Pahwa had said during the course of proceedings.



The senior advocate had said that there is no record to ascertain the cause of Sunanda's death. He had said that according to the charge sheet, it is neither homicide nor suicide.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor was later charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for abetment to suicide and cruelty.



The lawmaker was granted bail on a condition that he has to seek prior permission of the court before travelling abroad.



From November 14 to 18, Tharoor will be in Dubai. The leader will be in Oman from December 15 to 17. He will travel to the USA and Mexico from December 28 to January for a family get-together. (ANI)

