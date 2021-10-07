Delhi Court to pass order tomorrow in tampering with evidence matter in 1997 Uphaar tragedy case

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court is scheduled to pass an order on Friday in alleged evidence tampering matter related to the 1997 Uphaar tragedy case involving businessman Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal, and others.

Patiala House Court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma on Thursday reserved the order after both sides concluded their final arguments in the matter.

According to the investigating agency, the Ansal brothers along with a court staff Dinesh and other individuals P P Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh, and Dharamvir Malhotra were booked in the evidence of tampering case.



The district court earlier had ordered framing of charges against seven accused of abetment of offense, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, and criminal conspiracy.

Sushil and Gopal Ansal had earlier approached the High Court challenging the charges framed against them for tampering with evidence.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has appeared in the matter for the complainant Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT).

The members of the Association are either those who were injured in the fire or are relatives of those who were injured or killed in the fire.

At least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema on June 13, 1997, during the screening of J.P. Dutta's film 'Border'. (ANI)

