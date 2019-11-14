Delhi court to pronounce order in Muzaffarpur shelter home case tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A Delhi court will likely pronounce its judgement on Thursday in an alleged case of sexual and physical assault on several girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha on September 30 reserved its order after the conclusion of arguments against prime accused Brajesh Thakur and others.

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Thakur's state-funded non-governmental organization (NGO). Thakur is the purported mastermind of the incidents.

Earlier, the court had framed various charges including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and sexual assault against the accused.

The gruesome incident came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) filed an affidavit detailing horrifying sexual abuse cases at the shelter homes in 2017.

In December last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against 21 accused in the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the case from Bihar to the court and ordered the judge to complete it within six months. Trial Court then framed charges against 21 accused in the case. (ANI)

