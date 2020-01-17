Delhi courts grants bail to one accused in Jafrabad anti-CAA violence case

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to one of the accused Rahis Ahmad Lalu Kababi in Jafrabad violence case.

A total of six people were arrested by the Delhi police on December 17 after a protest in Delhi's Jafrabad area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent. They were then sent to judicial custody by Delhi's Karkardooma court.

The accused were presented before the court on January 2 at the end of their remand period. On December 31, the court had granted bail to two accused named Sajid Ali and Daniyal and asked them to pay Rs 35,000 each with a surety of like amount.

Prior to that, their bail plea was opposed by the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A K Srivastav on the grounds that they formed an unlawful assembly and threw petrol bombs.



Srivastav said that even though the prohibitory orders were in force in the area, the accused gathered and carried out the rally.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh had asked the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) why the accused were charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) to which he contended that they threw throw petrol bombs at the police personnel due to which two officers sustained injuries.

The judge was then shown the mobile phone footage of the incident and after going through it observed that there is nothing contentious in the footage as claimed by the Additional Public Prosecutor. (ANI)

