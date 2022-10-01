Delhi CP orders DCPs to file report on sexual harassment complaints received in last 5 years

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has ordered all DCPs in the city to file a report on the complaints of sexual harassment received by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) in the last five years.

It may be noted that the Delhi High Court recently issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police (CP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South on a plea of a woman cop seeking the constitution of an ICC for redressal of her complaint of sexual harassment.

According to sources, the CP on September 30 issued order to all DCPs and units to provide details of how many complaints of Sexual harassment were received in ICC in their respective District or Units in the last 5 years till September 30.

It also asked how many such complaints were substantiated, the number of such complaints filed and fourthly, the action initiated against the defaulters.

The Delhi High Court on September 28 issued notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner on a plea of a woman cop seeking constitution of Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) by DCP of South Delhi for redressal of sexual harassment complaint.

The petitioner is a victim of alleged sexual harassment in a case registered against her superior Sub Inspector.

She has said as per the guidelines laid by the Supreme Court, the ICC should have been constituted within three months of the incident but till date, it has not been done.

Justice Anu Malhotra on September 28 issued notice on the plea to the Delhi Government, Commissioner of Police Delhi and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-South.



The matter has been listed on October 19, 2022. This matter pertains to an FIR under sections of rape and intimidation registered on August 3, 2021, at Police station Malviya Nagar, Delhi on the complaint of the petitioner against a Sub Inspector of Delhi Police.

The petition moved through advocate Randhir Lal Sharma sought direction to the Deputy Commissioner Police, Hauz Khas, New Delhi to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for redressal of present sexual harassment complaints in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in Vishakha versus State of Rajasthan (1997) and the Sexual Harassment at Workplace and Sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the bench that till date the ICC has not been constituted whereas it should have been in place within three months. It is a violation of the guidelines of the Vishaka Case and the Act.

The accused Sub Inspector is on interim protection from the High court and on duty in the department. He should be immediately suspended to ensure a free and fair investigation and for the safety of the Petitioner, advocate Sharma submitted.

The petition also sought a direction for an immediate departmental inquiry against a delinquent police officer for deciding whether a delinquent police officer is suitable to be retained in service in FIR U/s 376 and 506 IPC, 1860.

The bench postponed the hearing and was directed to re-notified it for October 19, 2022, on which date bail application is also directed to be listed.

In the present matter, the charge sheet has been filed despite the fact that ICC has not been constituted. It is alleged that the victim has been harassed by the accused Sub Inspector.

The petition also mentioned that a corruption case was registered in the CBI on October 9, 2021, against the then SHO Police station Malaviya Nagar and other police officials for allegedly asking for bribes to settle the matter.

It is also mentioned that the accused is on interim protection and the order on his anticipatory bail is reserved since October 29, 2021. However, a charge sheet has been filed on May 18, 2022, and the case is in the stage of framing of charges. (ANI)

