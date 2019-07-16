Delhi: Crime Branch arrests notorious drug dealer Karan Khanna

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested notorious drug dealer Karan Khanna and recovered cannabis and other drugs from his possession on Tuesday.
1.2 kg cannabis, California weed and 500 mg cannabis oil were recovered.
One SUV used for the transportation of drugs was also seized in the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
