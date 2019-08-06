Delhi: Crime Branch STF solves Hubballi murder case, arrests 2 dacoits

New Delhi (India), August 6 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on has arrested two dacoits from the national capital's Sarai Kale Khan area.

The two arrested men have been identified as Alamgir (33) and Manik (35) who are Bangladeshis and were involved in dacoity cum murder case of Hubballi, Karnataka.

The police on Monday also recovered from them one pistol along with two live cartridges, some housebreaking instruments and also one gold chain. The arrest was made on the basis of tipoff, near the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminus, at around 08:30 pm on Monday.

The two accused are said to be the part of a gang that was involved in more than a hundred cases of robbery including the murder case of Hubbali where a pharmacy owner, Venkan Banavi(72), was murdered and cash and valuables worth Rs. 11.15 lakh were stolen.

The gang has also committed dacoities in several parts of the country including Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala. (ANI)

