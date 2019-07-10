New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Two criminals with a bounty of Rs 50000 on their heads were arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday.
The criminals were held after a gunfight broke between the two sides.
Police are yet to disclose the identity of the arrested criminals.
Police have registered a case in this regard. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Delhi: Criminals with Rs 50,000 bounty held in Ghazipur
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:03 IST
