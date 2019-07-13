Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Criminals with Rs 50,000 bounty held in Vikaspuri

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:18 IST

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Two criminals involved in several cases of murder and extortion with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on their heads were arrested by the Delhi Police here in Vikaspuri on Saturday.
The criminals were held after a gunfight broke between the two sides. However, the duo was shifted to a hospital for medical aid as they sustained injuries in the encounter with the special cell of Delhi Police.
"On the basis of information regarding movement of desperate and wanted criminals, a trap was laid at Ganda Nala Road in Vikas Puri by a team of South Western Railway (SWR) and special cell," said special cell Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Yadav.
A car was signalled to stop but the driver further accelerated and tried to flee. On warning to stop and surrender, criminals in the car started firing at the police team, two of which hit bullet-proof jackets of inspector Sanjeev and sub-inspector Gopal. Police team fired in self-defence and two criminals- Makkhi and Deepak were hit in their legs," he said.
One semi-automatic pistol with six live cartridges and 1 country-made pistol with 2 live cartridges recovered from Rahul while 1 semi-automatic pistol with 8 live cartridges recovered from Deepak.
A country-made pistol with a fired cartridge used by other accused persons was also recovered, police said.
Police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will go to jail within a...

Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Saturday claimed that those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will be going to jail within a month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Rebel MLA Nagraj back in Cong fold, Siddaramaiah says will get...

Bengaluru (Karnataka), July 13 (ANI): Amidst intense efforts by Congress to placate and woo its rebel legislators in the state, MLA MTB Nagaraj late on Saturday night announced that he was withdrawing his resignation and would remain with the Congress party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Thorat heads election committee, Patole campaign committee in...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) Stepping up its preparations in poll-bound Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday constituted eight panels appointing state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat as chairman of Pradesh election and strategy committees, former MP Nana Patole as chairman of campaign committee, for

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

UP: 60 cartons of illicit liquor seized

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): As many as 60 cartons of illicit liquor have been seized by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:22 IST

Farooq Khan appointed as Advisor to J-K Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (AN): Lakshadweep Administrator Farooq Khan has been appointed as Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official statement said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:13 IST

Assam: Villagers continue to migrate to safe places due to flood

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): The villagers in Assam are forced to resort themselves to a safe place as the situation in the state worsened on Saturday due to the flood caused by heavy fall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:11 IST

Chouhan thanks CJI for taking cognizance of rapes of minors,...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday thanked Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking cognizance of cases of rapes and murders of girls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:07 IST

Magisterial enquiry ordered in firing on tribals in Madhya Pradesh

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Burhanpur District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the alleged incident of firing by forest officials on tribal resisting an eviction drive in Badnapur forest area of Nepanagar on July 9. Few people were reportedly injured in the inc

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:01 IST

Rajasthan: Cop attacked by mob for probing land dispute, later...

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): A police officer lost his life after he was allegedly attacked by a mob while investigating a land dispute here in Bhim on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Infighting escalates in Delhi Congress, 29 leaders write to...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Infighting in Delhi Congress seems to have escalated with 29 prominent party leaders writing to Rahul Gandhi complaining about the "complete state of confusion" in the DPCC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:29 IST

Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Railway engineers have made a scale -down model of a Rafale fighter jet from scrap material in the workshop. The model not only resembles the actual jet but also emits sound somewhat similar to it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:24 IST

Assam: Water level rises in Kaziranga National Park due to...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): Following intermittent rains in the state, the water level in the Kaziranga National Park increased here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl