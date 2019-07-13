Delhi: Criminals with Rs 50,000 bounty held in Vikaspuri

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Two criminals involved in several cases of murder and extortion with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on their heads were arrested by the Delhi Police here in Vikaspuri on Saturday.

The criminals were held after a gunfight broke between the two sides. However, the duo was shifted to a hospital for medical aid as they sustained injuries in the encounter with the special cell of Delhi Police.

"On the basis of information regarding movement of desperate and wanted criminals, a trap was laid at Ganda Nala Road in Vikas Puri by a team of South Western Railway (SWR) and special cell," said special cell Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Yadav.

A car was signalled to stop but the driver further accelerated and tried to flee. On warning to stop and surrender, criminals in the car started firing at the police team, two of which hit bullet-proof jackets of inspector Sanjeev and sub-inspector Gopal. Police team fired in self-defence and two criminals- Makkhi and Deepak were hit in their legs," he said.

One semi-automatic pistol with six live cartridges and 1 country-made pistol with 2 live cartridges recovered from Rahul while 1 semi-automatic pistol with 8 live cartridges recovered from Deepak.

A country-made pistol with a fired cartridge used by other accused persons was also recovered, police said.

Police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

