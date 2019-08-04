Delhi: CRPF jawan commits suicide near Narela

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A CRPF personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on Sunday morning here.

"Today at 7.14 am, information was received at Narela police station from CRPF Bawana control room that ASI Ram Gilas Meena has committed suicide. Local police rushed to the spot where he was found lying dead in a pool of blood with his rifle and entry/exit wound of one bullet were seen near his neck," DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

"The police got to know that Meena was ill and had applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) due to poor health. No suicide note was found and his family members have not suspected any foul play," he said. (ANI)

