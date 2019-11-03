Delhi: Customer opens fire at shopkeepers in Seelampur, nabbed

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two brothers, who run a toy shop in Seelampur area, were allegedly shot at by a customer on Sunday after a heated argument erupted between them over returning of a toy, police said.

According to the police, accused Atif Chaudhary had bought some toys from the shop at around 6 pm but tried to return it as he did not like them.

This led to a heated argument over the matter and Chaudhary subsequently opened fire at them, police said.

Police have nabbed the accused. (ANI)

