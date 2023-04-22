Delhi: Cyber gang operated by woman from Dubai busted, five arrested

Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations unit of Delhi police busted a gang of cyber criminals and arrested a total of five men after a month-long operation, said police on Friday.

According to the police, the gang is being operated by a lady known as "Madam" from Dubai. The cyber crooks indulged in defrauding innocent people in a planned and systematic way by exploiting them in process of achieving handsome returns on their investment schemes. The main nodes of the gang's crime network are located in Jammu and Bengaluru and the tentacle lies across the country.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by investors from Rohini, New Delhi wherein he alleged of being cheated of Rs 95 Lakhs (approx) on the pretext of "options trading" through an online trading exchange.



The complainant mentioned, "I was befriended by a so-called foreign woman and during online chatting, she gave access of her online trading account to me to invest in what she claimed was a very lucrative business of online trading."

The complainant further alleged, "I was promised handsome returns on his investment and initially, was shown to earn profit in my account and was further induced into investing more money before being eligible for withdrawing the accumulated funds. However, all his funds vanished later as the same was withdrawn by the perpetrators through an app."

On interrogation, the arrested accused revealed the whole business was being run by a woman from Dubai, known simply as 'Madam', who gives instructions through various internet calling apps to other members of group in India, said a police official.

"During course of investigation, it was revealed that the cheated amount transacted in mule accounts ran into Rs 3.25 crores in a short span of time. 12 Mobile Phones, 19 SIM Cards, 23 debit and credit cards, 41 cheque leaves of different bank accounts and 9 cheque books of different banks were recovered from their possession," said the police official.

The arrested accused were identified as Kanav Bamotra (30), Raman Dogra (52) Shakti Singh Manhas (38) all residents of Jammu. While Santosh Manju (41) is a resident of Bengaluru and Sagar Mondal (26) resident of South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. (ANI)

