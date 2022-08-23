Delhi: Cyberstalker arrested for creating fake obscene Facebook accounts

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The Delhi police arrested a man for allegedly cyberstalking a girl, said the officials on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly created fake social media accounts with obscene descriptions by using the complainant's photographs.

The accused has been identified as a 32-year-old man named Mahaveer Singh.

The incident came to light when the complainant received various obscene messages and pornographic photos and she later filed a complaint at Cyber Police Station, Dwarka and alleged that some unidentified person has created a fake Facebook profile by using the photos of the complainant with obscene descriptions.

"During the investigation, details of fake Facebook accounts and virtual numbers were obtained and analyzed. On the basis of technical analysis, the team raided at Mahaveer Enclave, New Delhi and apprehended the accused person," said police.



The accused disclosed that he is a vendor and used to sell various plastic items on the streets and is physically handicapped and unmarried to date.

The miscreant allegedly created the fake accounts under the directions of his brother who liked the girl but did not get a reply from her after messaging her.

"Further, he stated that his brother Manwar Singh used to reside on the 1st floor of the complainant on rent 8-9 years ago and he knew her since then. He liked her and searched her Facebook Id and messaged her, but she didn't reply. On this, he created fake Facebook Ids using her photos and uploaded them," police added.

A case has been registered under sections 67/67(A) of the IT Act at cyber Police Station Dwarka.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

