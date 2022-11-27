New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A person riding a bicycle died after being hit by a high-end car in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Sunday.
The accident took place on Sunday morning when the luxury car, bearing a VIP number plate, hit the cyclist, leading to his death.
The police said they have arrested the car's driver and have also started an investigation in the case. (ANI)
Delhi: Cyclist dies after being hit by luxury car with VIP plate, driver held
ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 17:40 IST
