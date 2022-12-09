Delhi: Days after MCD elections, Congress leader Ali Mehdi and 2 MCD councillors join AAP

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): In a major setback to Congress, days after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Delhi Congress Vice President Ali Mehdi, along with two more newly elected Congress councillors, joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday.

AAP spokesperson in a press conference informed that Sabeela Begum from Mustafabad ward number 243, and Nazia Khatoon from ward number 245 Brij Puri, have left Congress and joined AAP.



Two-time MLA Hasan Ahmed's son Ali Mehndi also joined AAP, who was also the Vice President of Delhi Congress till yesterday.

"Because of Arvind Kejriwal's political leadership, I am leaving Congress and joining Aam Aadmi Party," Ali Mehndi said.





AAP spokesperson Durgesh Pathak said that the remaining Congress councilors should also join AAP. He even appealed to the winning BJP councilors to join AAP

Meanwhile, with the new joining, the number of AAP councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will rise to 136. While the number of Congress councillors will come down to seven.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the MCD polls with 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting the 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results on Wednesday, AAP won 134 wards, while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress only managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4, with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency. (ANI)

