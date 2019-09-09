Delhi Declaration Statement to be released tomorrow: Prakash Javadekar

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the Delhi Declaration Statement will be released on Tuesday.

"Delhi Declaration is almost ready, we are now preparing the draft. Final comments are coming in from the stakeholders. Last week's discussions were productive," Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said during a presser here.

The Delhi Declaration statement will be signed amongst the representatives of the nations at the end of the 14th session of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

"Pledges should be converted into commitments only then finance flow will be there. Developing countries can take action through it," he said.

The entire action plan and debate of Delhi Declaration Statement revolves in three layers viz historical responsibility, respective capabilities and common but differentiated capabilities.

Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification had earlier said that the declaration will issue a global message of investing massively in land restoration.

While speaking on the topic of land degradation, Javadekar said, "We took a target of 13 million hectors at Bonn challenge, added another 8 million hectors to it and now we are heading towards 26 million hectors of land to be restored. Every country should target for more."

The convention is being attended by 196 countries and 5000 participants and nearly 8000 representatives. It will emphasise on structuring a roadmap to achieve the target of land restoration. (ANI)

