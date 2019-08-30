Delhi: Delegation of Guru Ravidas Mandir Rebuilding Committee meets Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A delegation of Guru Ravidas Mandir Rebuilding Committee met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Friday.

Priyanka is understood to have assured the delegation that Congress will extend all support for the rebuilding of the shrine.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the structure in Tughlaqabad village here on August 10 in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

Following the demolition, various political outfits and devotees took to the streets to register their protest.

A petition was moved in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to re-build the Ravidas temple. It was filed by Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and former Haryana minister Pradeep Jain.

On August 27, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the party that the Centre would consider its appeal to reconstruct the shrine at the original location in Tughlaqabad.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on August 11 appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene to resolve the tension triggered among the Ravidas community as a result of the demolition of the temple. (ANI)

