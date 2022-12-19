Delhi: Dense fog envelopes National Higway-24

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday, leading to poor visibility across places.

Visuals of NH-24 near the Akshardham temple showed a thick blanket of fog.

Meanwhile, at least a dozen people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each other on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar earlier on Sunday.



Sources attributed the mishap due to low visibility caused by fog.

In Odisha, a thick layer of fog engulfed state capital Bhubaneswar after the mercury dropped on Tuesday.

The fog resulted in reduced visibility in the region and the vehicles were seen with headlights on even during the day.

The visibility has been very low due to heavy fog in several states for the last couple of days. (ANI)

