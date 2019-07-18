Delhi: Depressed over husband's death, woman commits suicide by jumping off building

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A 52-year-old woman accountant posted in National Board of Accreditation (NBA) under HRD Ministry has allegedly committed suicide after jumping off the fourth floor of NBCC Building at Lodhi Road in the national capital.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening and the woman has been identified as Usha Handa.

As per a suicide note found by Delhi Police, the woman mentioned about loneliness and depression she was facing after her husband's death.

The probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

