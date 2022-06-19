Delhi: Depressed student dies by suicide in Vasant Vihar

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A 23-year-old undergraduate student from the Vasant Vihar area in the national capital allegedly shot himself with his father's pistol on Saturday, said police.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Samarth, was depressed when he shot himself. A servant found him dead in the morning and informed the other family members.

The police received a PCR call at 11.43 am from the brother of the deceased in PS Vasant Vihar stating that his brother has gunshot himself at A block in Vasant Vihar.



The police reached the spot and found him in the pool of blood with a pistol near his body.

Upon investigation, the police identified deceased Samarth (23) as a Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) student whose father Dhruv is a businessman and due to some family issues, his mother used to live somewhere else.

The police have registered a case under section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

