Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manush Sisodia on Monday said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.



"After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," Sisodia tweeted.

Earlier today, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had informed that Sisodia will not be attending today's special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night.

"Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session as he has fever since last night," Goel said in Delhi Assembly. (ANI)

