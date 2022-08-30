Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, wife at bank as CBI searches locker in alleged liquor scam

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) August 30 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reached a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Ghaziabad on Tuesday for the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) search of his locker in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the capital's now-withdrawn excise policy.

Sisodia was accompanied by his wife.

CBI officials will search his locker in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged scam in the recently withdrawn excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Last week, several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and National Capital Region including the residence of Manish Sisodia and the premises of four public servants, according to a CBI official. The official said that raids were conducted in locations across 7 states.

Sisodia had then tweeted: "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."

The probe into Sisodia was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

The LG office said that Sisodia also extended financial favours to liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused considerable losses to the exchequer.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

Following LG's recommendation, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW)issued a notice to Delhi's Excise Commissioner asking him to provide all documents relating to the award of liquor licenses under the new excise policy. (ANI)