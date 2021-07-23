Delhi Deputy CM's allegations 'devoid of any merit', says LG Baijal

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has dismissed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's allegation that the former was intruding into matters falling in the domain of the elected government.

On July 17, Sisodia had urged Baijal "to stop taking decisions on matters under elected government".

The Deputy Chief Minister had also called upon Baijal to "stop calling a meeting of officials on such matters and giving them directions".

"Your such meetings and the decisions taken in it are not only unconstitutional but also a violation of orders of Supreme Court. Sidelining the elected government and your calling meeting of officials and taking decisions in them is a murder of democracy. Whatever the political pressures on you, please do as L-G what will further strengthen the democracy," he had said.

Responding to this, Baijal said that he will continue to work for the people of Delhi as per the Supreme Court's judgement.

He further cornered the Deputy Chief Minister, stating that his letter cited no evidence or instance where his guidance given in meetings had obstructed the implementation of decisions taken by the elected government.

"In your letter, no specific evidence or instance has been cited where guidance given by me in the meetings has in any manner obstructed the implementation of decisions taken by the elected government," read Baijal's letter to Sisodia.

The Delhi LG further clarified that the meetings called by him are strictly within the ambit of the constitutional provisions and responsibilities entrusted to his office.

Baijal in his letter said, "I would like to inform you that meetings that have been called by me in the past months have been strictly within the ambit of constitutional provisions and responsibilities entrusted to this office."

As the standoff between the Delhi government and the Delhi LG continues, Sisodia had said that for the last about three months, the Lt Governor has been calling the key officers of various departments of the Delhi government in his office, "holding a meeting with them and also giving guidelines regarding the work related to their departments."

"You are also giving directions to the concerned officers by calling the concerned officers in your meeting without informing the ministers about the works coming under the purview of the elected government of Delhi. Later the officers of the Lieutenant Governor's office put constant pressure on the officials of the government to implement those decisions," Sisodia had alleged.

"I would like to request that you stop the decision-making activities in the subjects which come under the elected government of Delhi. Stop calling officers' meetings on these subjects and giving them instructions. These meetings of yours and the decisions taken in them are not only unconstitutional but also a violation of the order of the Supreme Court," the AAP leader had said. (ANI)