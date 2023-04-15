Delhi: Devotees offer prayers on last Friday of Ramzan at Jama Masjid

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): People offered namaz on the last Friday of Ramzan 2023 at Jama Masjid in Delhi.

As per the visuals, a large number of devotees came to Jama Masjid to offer prayers.

In other parts of India, devotees were also seen visiting the mosques of Hyderabad and Srinagar.



Ramzan is considered to be the holiest month in the religion of Islam. It marks the beginning of the month-long fasting period.

During the 30 days or so, people belonging to the Muslim community exercise restraint in their eating habits and eat only twice a day -- a pre-fast meal at dawn called 'sehri', and a post-fast meal after sunset called 'iftar'.

Traditionally, the fast is broken with dates and water followed by a light and nutritious meal.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended greetings at beginning of the month of Ramzan.

"May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in our society," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

