Delhi: Differently-abled people protest outside Maharashtra Sadan for their demands

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Over 2,000 differently-abled people on Friday protested outside Maharashtra Sadan here on Copernicus Marg, demanding the establishment of Central Handicapped Commission and increase the amount of pension.

Their other demands include making an all India level directory, registration of handicapped people, providing basic facilities to them at education institutes and giving benefits of housing schemes.

The protesters had come from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

While speaking to ANI, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said the government will hold a meeting with the protesters and make efforts to meet their demands.

"We have received their demand letter. We will fix a meeting with the protesters. We will try to resolve their issues," he added.

It should be noted that the protesters on Thursday had met Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchaand Ghelot in order to get their demands fulfilled but in vain.

"We met the minister yesterday. However, the conversation was not fruitful. We captured Maharashtra Sadan so that our demand is heard; we get justice. Will not leave till the demand is fulfilled," said Bacchu Kadu, Independent MLA, Anchalpur.

Last year in April as well, a similar protest was held by Prahar Sangathan of Maharashtra in the national capital. (ANI)

