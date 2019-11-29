Delhi: DK Suresh meets Gadkari, discusses National Highway issue

New Delhi (India), Nov 29 (ANI): Bengaluru rural MP DK Suresh met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday and requested him to give an exit for the for Kunigal-Bevuru-Channapatna State Highway near Thittamarana Halli.

"It has come to my notice that National Highway 275 Bypass has no exit for Kunigal-Bevuru-Channapatna State Highway, because of which the people moving in the said State Highway and people around Channapatna have to travel around 10 Km to access national Highway 275 bypass," said DK Suresh in his letter to Gadkari.

"Therefore, a lot of inconvenience will be created for the movement of the people. Hence, in order to facilitate the movement of the people and avoid the inconvenience, I request you to give an exit for State Highway near Thittamarana Halli," it read.

He said that a similar request has already been made by the Public Works Department (PWD) government of Karnataka (ANI)