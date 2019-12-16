Delhi: DMRC reopens entry, exit gates of all metro stations

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The entry and exit gates of all metro stations of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) including Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Udyog Bhawan were reopened on Monday evening after being shut for security reasons earlier in the day.

The entry and exit gates at these metro stations were shut by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as a precautionary measure amid protests in different parts of the city over the new citizenship law.

"Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," DMRC said in a tweet.

The newly-enacted Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

