Delhi: Doctor commits suicide by jumping off hospital's 8th floor

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 44-year-old-man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the building of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital complex on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pallav who was a doctor by profession and a native of Assam.

Police said that the deceased jumped from the eighth floor of the hospital.

Primarily it suggests that he has committed suicide; however, no suicide note was recovered from the deceased, said police.

Police said that an investigation is underway. (ANI)

