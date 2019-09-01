Delhi: Doctor commits suicide by jumping off hospital's 8th floor

Representative Image
ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 44-year-old-man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the building of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital complex on Saturday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Pallav who was a doctor by profession and a native of Assam.
Police said that the deceased jumped from the eighth floor of the hospital.
Primarily it suggests that he has committed suicide; however, no suicide note was recovered from the deceased, said police.
Police said that an investigation is underway. (ANI)

