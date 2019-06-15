Representative Image
Delhi: Doctors at AIIMS isues 48-hour ultimatum to WB government; threatens indefinite strike

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 10:03 IST

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The resident doctors of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to accept the demands of the agitating junior medicos failing which they will be going on an indefinite strike.
''We issue an ultimatum of 48 hours to West Bengal government to meet the demands of the striking doctors there, failing which we would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike,'' the Resident Doctors Association told ANI.
This warning of going on indefinite strike from the RDA of AIIMS came just hours after the West Bengal Chief Minister invited the agitated junior doctors to meet her again on Saturday to discuss the issue.
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday had called for a nationwide strike on June 17. The organisation is demanding safe working conditions for medical practitioners. The organisation also launched a three-day pan-India protest, beginning Friday to express solidarity with their West Bengal counterparts.
Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)

