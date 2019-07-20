Delhi: Driver of car that hit pedestrians in Nand Nagri area held

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Police have arrested the driver of the car that hit pedestrians in Nand Nagri area on Saturday.

The car has also been seized, police said.

Earlier today, two people were killed and two others sustained injuries after being hit by the car, police had said.

The accident took place at 5 AM in the morning while the pedestrians were crossing Nand Nagri road. The police said all victims belonged to the same family.

"Father and a son have lost their lives, while mother and daughter have sustained injuries after a car hit them while they were crossing a road in Nand Nagri area," said Delhi Police DCP. (ANI)

