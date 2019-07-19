Delhi: Drug haul busted, 5 held, heroin worth Rs 600 cr seized

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Five persons were arrested and heroin worth Rs 600 crore was seized after Delhi Police Special Cell busted a narcotics drug haul.

Two amongst the arrested were chemical experts hailing from Afghanistan.

"Five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crores in the international market," Delhi Police Special Cell said on Friday.

Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Corolla Altis and other luxury vehicles have been seized.

The identities of the arrested persons are yet to be revealed by police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)