Delhi: Drug peddler nabbed with 104 grams of heroin

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 104 grams of heroin worth lakhs of rupees.

The accused has been identified as Gulshan Kumar Singh of Nihal Vihar, Delhi, age-27 years.

According to DCP Outer Harendra Kumar Singh staff of Anti Narcotics Squad Outer District were on patrolling duty in the area of Outer District.

"At about 05:00 PM, during patrolling when they reached Kamal Park, near Sai Baba Mandir, Jwala Heri, Delhi, they noticed a person who was selling knotted plastic pouches from a white transparent plastic bag," said DCP Outer Harendra Kumar Singh.



He said that some drug addicts were seen standing near the accused and tried to flee the place on seeing police personnel.

"Some drug addicts were also seen standing near him. On seeing the police staff, they all started running but the police staff chased them and managed to overpower the person with having plastic bag after a short distance," said Harendra Kumar Singh.

On suspicion, his white transparent plastic bag was checked and Narcotics substances were recovered, during checking 53 knotted poly pouches weighing 21.80 grams of heroin and other small polythene containing 82.20 grams of heroin (a total of 104 grams of heroin) were recovered.

"During sustained interrogation, the accused person disclosed that he is a drug peddler and came in contact with one Goldy and started to work for him. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused persons involved in this nexus," said Harendra Kumar Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

