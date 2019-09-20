Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Drunk husband stabs wife to death

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the Anand Parbat area here on Friday.
The heinous act took place after a heated argument between the couple.
"A married couple used to live here. After some heated arguments, the husband stabbed his wife and she died. They have a 3-year-old girl. The Delhi Police SHO came and arrested him. He was drunk when the police arrested him," said a neighbour, Omdev Kohli.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:48 IST

International Ramayana Festival concludes in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The 5th edition of the International Ramayana Festival concluded in the national capital on Thursday with performances from Bangladesh and Fiji.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:04 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Konkan , Goa

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 07:37 IST

Odisha: WCD officials to conduct survey of orphan, single-parent children

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti have decided to conduct mapping of orphan and children of single-parent throughout Odisha to bring them to the protective network of the society.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 07:32 IST

Delhi: Mehrauli BJP chief removed from post after allegedly...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday removed its Mehrauli district president Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife at party's Delhi office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 07:21 IST

J-K: 18,000 water recharge pits, 850 water harvesting tanks...

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The District Development Commissioner of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir was informed on Thursday that 18,000 water recharge pits were commissioned in the area and 850 water harvesting tanks were constructed to replenish the groundwater.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 07:21 IST

Visakhapatnam: 2 held, 160 kg of cannabis seized

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Excise Department officials in Vishakapatnam have arrested two persons and seized 160 kg of cannabis from their car in Anakapalle Mandal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 07:21 IST

Delhi cop suspended for training children at shooting range

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A Delhi police officer has been suspended for training his son and daughter at a shooting range in the New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp, officials said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 06:37 IST

Commerce, transport associations urge J-K Guv to withdraw 9-10...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A joint delegation comprising Chamber of Commerce and Industry and All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association has urged Governor Satya Pal Malik for withdrawal of 9 and 10 per cent of onetime tax imposed on all commercial and non-commercial

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 06:14 IST

J-K: DC Bandipora asks officers to take special measures under...

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza on Thursday asked concerned officers to take special measures under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme with the empowerment of girl child at the focal point.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 06:08 IST

Mumbai: Locals reported gas leak smell, emergency teams tracing origin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received several complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:47 IST

Srinagar administration embarks on ambitious project to...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Srinagar administration on Thursday said that it has embarked on an ambitious project to transform government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning equipped with the most modern facilities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:44 IST

SAC decides to reschedule J-K Investment Summit to 2020

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Thursday decided that Jammu and Kashmir Investor Summit should be rescheduled to 2020 in consultation with the Center in order to give the Industries and Commerce Department reasonable time for making necess

Read More
iocl