Delhi: Drunk husband stabs wife to death

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the Anand Parbat area here on Friday.

The heinous act took place after a heated argument between the couple.

"A married couple used to live here. After some heated arguments, the husband stabbed his wife and she died. They have a 3-year-old girl. The Delhi Police SHO came and arrested him. He was drunk when the police arrested him," said a neighbour, Omdev Kohli.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

