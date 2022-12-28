Delhi: Drunk man burned to death after his clothes caught fire

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): An intoxicated man was burnt to death on Wednesday while his clothes caught fire in South East Delhi, police said.

The deceased, Madhu Vishwas was a labourer at the tile site with his two sons.

The incident occurred in South East Delhi's Jaitpur Area when Madhu lost his balance and his clothes caught fire due to his intoxication.



According to the police, the staff immediately rushed to the spot after a PCR call was received at Jaitpur police station on Wednesday at 10:30 am in the morning regarding the burns injury to a man on the ground floor of a house at Hari nagar extn. Part II, Jaitpur.

The Crime Team and FSL team were called to the spot for inspection.

As per the police officials, legal action under section 174 of CrPC is in progress.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

