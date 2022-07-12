Delhi: DSEU joins hands with UNICEF to help students find jobs

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): With the aim to make students market-ready and enable access to employment opportunities, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) joined hands with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India) at UNICEF.

With this joint effort, DSEU and UNICEF have introduced 'Career Awareness Sessions' for students at DSEU to make the students more aware of the existing job portals and enhance accessibility for young people towards job roles best suited for them.

According to the official statement, these detailed webinar sessions include walkthrough of job portals, application processes, navigation of these portals, etc and are facilitated by YuWaah through its network of job portal partners including the National Career Service portal by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Apna, Teamlease and QJobs by Quess Corp for students studying at various campuses of DSEU.



Another pillar of this partnership is the 'YuWaah Step Up - Bano job ready', a 6-month pilot being conducted by Flywheel Digital Solutions Pvt with DSEU students and other job seekers in Delhi to enhance the reach of young job seekers on the new age job portals.

Speaking on the collaboration with YuWaah, UNICEF, Prof Neharika Vohra, said, "DSEU has been working to make its students employable, by introducing courses such as Face the World which includes components such as digital skills, communication skills, financial literacy, etc. With our programs being industry integrated, our students are learning relevant skills, and through programs such as Career Awareness Sessions, DSEU is moving towards creating a job readiness mindset from semester 1 itself."

The pilot study with UNICEF and DSEU shall include 1,000 active job seekers in the age group of 18-29 years, held by expert job coaches, to match their skill sets and interest, with special focus on women candidates and candidates from marginalized communities. The pilot shall run at Ambedkar DSEU Shakarpur - I campus starting July 20.

Abhishek Gupta, COO - YuWaah, UNICEF, said "As a public-private youth partnership platform, YuWaah is committed to enabling access to learning and employment opportunities for young people, assisting them in becoming job-ready while amplifying their voices and aspirations. The partnership with Delhi Skills and Education University is a huge leap forward in this direction."

DSEU is accepting applications for 45 programs including full-time diploma, part-time diploma, undergraduate degree and post graduate degree programs. Last date for applications to be announced shortly. (ANI)

