Delhi Dy CM conducts meeting with teachers, parents over 12th board exams

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A day before the national-level meeting with Union Education Minster Ramesh Pokhriyal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a meeting with principals and teachers of government and private schools to discuss and solicit suggestions regarding the 12th class board exams.

The Deputy Chief Minister also conducted an Instagram Live to take suggestions of students and parents on the matter.

According to an official press release, the consensus that emerged from all the meetings with these key stakeholders was that in the absence of vaccines to children, conducting any kind of examinations will only make our students and teachers more vulnerable to the virus. With the surge of Covid-19 cases, teachers and principals stated that the most appropriate decision with regard to the 12th board exams would be to completely cancel them.



"Students who attended Instagram Live with the Deputy Chief Minister were of the same opinion. Keeping in mind the severity of the second wave and emergence of new variants like Black Fungus etc, many students, teachers and their families are apprehensive. They felt that exam centres might become super spreader," stated the release.

It further stated that almost all families have suffered some form of Covid-related trauma and taking any kind of exams at this stage would just add to the already challenging situation. Hence, relaying the sentiment of many students and parents across the nation, all the stakeholders were of the opinion that safety and security in this time of crisis is of utmost importance. Teachers and Principals also stressed on the importance of vaccinating students as soon as possible.

In case the 12th Board exams are cancelled this year, the education fraternity recommended that a 12th standard promotional policy, similar to the 10th standard promotional policy, be initiated. The majority of the school teachers and principals present at this meeting concurred that final grades should be awarded on the basis of unit tests, practical examinations, general tests and pre-board exams already conducted in February-March 2021. In addition, teachers and students also suggested that the 'historical reference' of students' performance, that is, their past grades, projects, activities be taken into account for the final evaluation. Options of taking exam be exercised by only those who are willing to take it.

"Principals and teachers present at the meeting also requested board trust the teachers and consider their suggestions for alternate examination. The decision about Board exams needs to be taken now without any delay as it is adding to the anxiety of students," said the media release. (ANI)

