Delhi: EC meeting on delimitation of J-K Assembly begins

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to discuss the different aspects of delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began on Tuesday.

The discussion on various aspects of Jammu and Kashmir is a part of the general meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECs.

This is also the first meeting by the EC on the topic, which comes in the backdrop of the withdrawal of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, by the Central government.

The move stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without one. (ANI)

