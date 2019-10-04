Delhi: Eco-friendly Durga Puja celebrations in Safdarjung Enclave

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Keeping up with the global shift towards sustainability, the Durga Puja celebrations in Matri Mandir pandal in Safdarjung Enclave are being conducted in an eco-friendly manner.

Speaking to ANI, one of the organizers Subhas Rai said, "This is our 53rd year of Matri Mandir Durga Puja. We have taken the 'Thakurwadi theme' which is related to how the house of Rabindranath Tagore was kept. As you know, we are discussing reducing pollution, so we are using betel leaf plates and glasses made of paper. These are biodegradable."

"Whatever flowers we are using, we are making sure that they are disposed of properly using dustbins," he said.

"We will not do immersion of idols in the Yamuna as there is a ban on doing so. In RK Puram Sector 12, there is an artificial pond where we will do the immersion," he said.

A person Shubhojeet Dutta said, "This time it is green Durga Puja so we are not using plastic. In the fashion show of children earlier in the day, there was a message for environment protection." (ANI)

