Delhi: EDMC sprinkles water on roads as pollution control measure post Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Just after the Diwali celebrations, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday sprinkled water on roads in Anand Vihar area, to reduce dust as a pollution control measure.

At 10: 30 am, Anand Vihar's Air Quality Index stood at 362 which falls in the 'Very Poor' category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital is in the higher-end of 'very poor' category today.

The local authorities were seen running the tankers on roads and sprinkling water on trees and streets to curb the menace of pollution after Diwali.

The authorities also sprinkled water on the roads in Laxmi Nagar area, earlier today.

Post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lodhi Road here docked at 500 which falls in 'severe' category.

According to the AQI data, recorded at 11:20 pm the over air quality of Noida, Sector 62 stood at 422.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has announced the implementation of Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019, stating that smog from nearby states due to the burning of crop residue is one of the major causes of pollution in the region. (ANI)

