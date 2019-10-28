The EDMC tanker sprinkling water on roads in Anand Vihar area on Monday (Photo/ANI)
The EDMC tanker sprinkling water on roads in Anand Vihar area on Monday (Photo/ANI)

Delhi: EDMC sprinkles water on roads as pollution control measure post Diwali

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Just after the Diwali celebrations, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday sprinkled water on roads in Anand Vihar area, to reduce dust as a pollution control measure.
At 10: 30 am, Anand Vihar's Air Quality Index stood at 362 which falls in the 'Very Poor' category.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital is in the higher-end of 'very poor' category today.
The local authorities were seen running the tankers on roads and sprinkling water on trees and streets to curb the menace of pollution after Diwali.
The authorities also sprinkled water on the roads in Laxmi Nagar area, earlier today.
Post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lodhi Road here docked at 500 which falls in 'severe' category.
According to the AQI data, recorded at 11:20 pm the over air quality of Noida, Sector 62 stood at 422.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has announced the implementation of Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019, stating that smog from nearby states due to the burning of crop residue is one of the major causes of pollution in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:18 IST

Will take all necessary steps if air quality continues to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): As air quality deteriorated in the national capital after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday assured of taking all "necessary" steps if the situation continues for next 48 hours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:12 IST

Sea formation likely to be phenomenal over central Arabian Sea...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The sea formation is likely to be phenomenal over the central Arabian sea around the system centre till October 30, as per a weather warning update by India Meteorological Department on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:07 IST

BJP, Shiv Sena need to resolve issues to remain in power: JD(U)

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Expressing concern over the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra, Janata Dal (United) general secretary Pavan Varma has said that the two parties need to resolve their issues if they want to remain in power in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:55 IST

Odisha: Over 70 shops gutted in fire at Golbazar Market, Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): More than 70 shops were gutted following a massive fire that broke out in the Golbazar vegetable market of Sambalpur Town in Odisha on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:48 IST

Shiv Sena hits out at Centre over economic slow down

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna took a dig at Central government alleging an economic slowdown in the country, while adding that moves like GST and Demonetisation have deteriorated the economic situation .

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:39 IST

NCR reels under 'severe' pollution post Diwali

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Most of the national capital region (NCR) on Monday morning was seen reeling under 'severe' pollution as a layer of haze covered the area forcing the people to cough despite putting their masks on.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:21 IST

Delhi: 3 foreign nationals robbed by men posing as police

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Three foreign nationals were allegedly robbed by unidentified persons, who posed as policemen in central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:16 IST

Meeting with Maharashtra Guv was not related to any political...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote on Monday said that his meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan was not related to any political issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:13 IST

PM Modi, Shah greet nation on Gujarati New Year

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:43 IST

UP: Air quality recorded 'severe' in Hapur, 'very poor' in Moradabad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Air quality dipped to 'severe' category in Uttar Pradesh' Hapur and 'very poor' in Moradabad on Monday morning, a day after Diwali celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:36 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in foam factory, no casualties

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a foam factory in Delhi's Kiradi area on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:22 IST

Diwali aftermath: Delhi battles to breathe, Air quality dips to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Delhi woke up to poor air quality a day after Diwali, and residents of the city complained about difficulty in breathing and of burning sensation in the eyes here on Monday morning.

Read More
iocl