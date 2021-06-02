Delhi Education Minister welcomes Centre's decision to cancel CBSE class 12 board exams

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): After the Centre announced that CBSE Class 12 board exams have been cancelled for the academic session 2020-2021, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed the decision and said that the decision is in favour of students and teachers.

"We welcome the decision. This decision is in favour of students and teachers. Earlier we have demanded the same. Students should be calculated on their earlier performances," Sisodia told ANI.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that it is a good decision and a huge step for the new generation.

"After consultation with ministers, states, and students, PM Modi today announced to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams with a view to safeguarding the health and future of the youth. It is a good decision and a huge step for the new generation," said Pradhan.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated the students of class 12 for making their voices heard.

"Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy, and bright future ahead," Gandhi tweeted.

The government on Tuesday decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class XII board exams of CBSE. (ANI)