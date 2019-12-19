Delhi : Eight Air India flights delayed

New Delhi (India), Dec 19 (ANI): As many as eight Air India flights are delayed by 20-100 minutes at Delhi Airport on Thursday. The delay came in the backdrop of protests in various part of the national capital and heavy traffic jam on Gurugram-Delhi highway and roadblocks at Delhi-NCR.

"Due to heavy traffic/roadblocks at Delhi-NCR, Passengers are requested to check traffic and keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. Passengers can check flight status with our customer care centre," tweeted Air India.

Air India has also waived ticket cancellation charges.

"In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, Reissue/ No-Show/ Cancellation and Refund charges for all Domestic and International tickets for travel from Delhi on 19th DEC'19 shall be waived," said Air India in a statement.

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are being staged in various parts of the city.

Earlier in the day, telecom operators halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-citizenship law demonstrations being held at various locations.

SMS and Internet services have been affected for a few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana in view of prevailing law and order situation.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties.

The Delhi Police have requested the people not to spread rumours and cooperate with them while holding protests against the CAA in the national capital. (ANI)

