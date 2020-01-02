Representative image
Delhi: Elderly couple dies due to suffocation at residence

ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): An elderly couple died due to suffocation at their residence in Jaitpur area here on Thursday.
The police said that prima facie, the cause of death was the smoke coming from the 'angeethi' (fireplace) at the house.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

