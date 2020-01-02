New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): An elderly couple died due to suffocation at their residence in Jaitpur area here on Thursday.
The police said that prima facie, the cause of death was the smoke coming from the 'angeethi' (fireplace) at the house.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Elderly couple dies due to suffocation at residence
ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:13 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): An elderly couple died due to suffocation at their residence in Jaitpur area here on Thursday.