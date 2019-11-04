Delhi: Electric vehicles exempted from Odd-Even restrictions

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): In a much relief to commuters, the Delhi Government on Sunday announced that electric vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions of Odd-Even scheme.

Odd-Even restrictions will be in place starting Monday till November 15, except for November 10, which will be Sunday.

"As Delhi is a capital city and offices of Government of India, as well as Diplomatic Missions, are located in Delhi, certain high Constitutional Functionaries as well as vehicles are driven by women have been kept outside the purview of Odd-Even restrictions," read a statement from the Office of Transport Minister, Delhi.

"While considering exemptions to certain categories of vehicles, issue of enforcement on Delhi roads has been of paramount concern. It is, however, noted that there are only less than 1000 non-transport electric cars registered in Delhi. There may not be many enforcement issues if these cars are kept outside the Odd-Even restrictions. Their presence on Delhi roads is not likely to cause any congestion and consequent pollution. It has, therefore, been decided to exempt the electric vehicles from the Odd-Even restrictions," the statement added.

Under the Odd-Even scheme, the vehicles with odd last digits (1,3,5,7,9) in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit (0,2,4,6,8) will be allowed to ply on even dates. The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. (ANI)

