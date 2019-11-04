Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Electric vehicles exempted from Odd-Even restrictions

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): In a much relief to commuters, the Delhi Government on Sunday announced that electric vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions of Odd-Even scheme.
Odd-Even restrictions will be in place starting Monday till November 15, except for November 10, which will be Sunday.
"As Delhi is a capital city and offices of Government of India, as well as Diplomatic Missions, are located in Delhi, certain high Constitutional Functionaries as well as vehicles are driven by women have been kept outside the purview of Odd-Even restrictions," read a statement from the Office of Transport Minister, Delhi.
"While considering exemptions to certain categories of vehicles, issue of enforcement on Delhi roads has been of paramount concern. It is, however, noted that there are only less than 1000 non-transport electric cars registered in Delhi. There may not be many enforcement issues if these cars are kept outside the Odd-Even restrictions. Their presence on Delhi roads is not likely to cause any congestion and consequent pollution. It has, therefore, been decided to exempt the electric vehicles from the Odd-Even restrictions," the statement added.
Under the Odd-Even scheme, the vehicles with odd last digits (1,3,5,7,9) in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit (0,2,4,6,8) will be allowed to ply on even dates. The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:11 IST

Congress delegation in North-East to assess ground reality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Congress has sent a delegation of senior party leaders from Delhi to North-East states to take feedback on the issue of National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill from ground level.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:34 IST

Delhi: Customer opens fire at shopkeepers in Seelampur, nabbed

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two brothers, who run a toy shop in Seelampur area, were allegedly shot at by a customer on Sunday after a heated argument erupted between them over returning of a toy, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:31 IST

State of Congress won't have been this bad had Priyanka led...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:30 IST

Telangana: 3-day event showcasing Indian pets concluded on Sunday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The three-day-long event to showcase some of the best Indian pets including dogs, cats, birds and fish concluded on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Odisha: Teacher's husband thrashes students for failing to make drawing

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the husband of a primary school teacher in Balangir district brutally thrashed the students for failing to make a drawing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Governor on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 7 ships and 2 aircraft off...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard deployed seven ships and 2 aircrafts off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:03 IST

Will take my car out on Delhi roads tomorrow to oppose Odd-Even:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said that he will hold a symbolic protest against the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government and will ride through the streets of Delhi on Monday in his car to oppose the move. He termed the scheme as an "election stunt"

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:02 IST

Telangana: Cong slams KCR for privatisation of RTC, accuses him...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3: The Congress party on Sunday strongly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for going ahead with the privatisation of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) despite the fact that the matter was pending in the High Court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:43 IST

Telangana: Korutla MLA's PA washed away in canal

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Personal Assistant of Korutla TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao was washed away in a canal on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Hyderabad: 'Air pollution due to extreme traffic congestion...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Air pollution caused due to extreme traffic congestion is causing heart attacks and lung cancer even to those who eat healthy food and do exercise, said Karuna Gopal, president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC Bar Association to boycott work on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association has decided to continue the call for abstention from work on Monday in the backdrop of the clashes between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.

Read More
iocl