Delhi: Employees working overtime to now receive additional payments

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): In a decision aimed at improving the safety and health facilities of employees, the Delhi government on Friday approved additional payments for the employees working overtime.

The decision was approved by the labour department of the Delhi Government during a meeting chaired by Minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

"The decision focuses on employees working overtime, who will now receive additional payments. Working more than 8 hours a day or more than 48 hours a week is considered overtime, and if an employee works overtime, they can receive up to double the hourly rate based on minimum wages," the Delhi government stated.

It added, "Employees cannot work for more than 12 hours a day or 60 hours a week. Furthermore, no employee can work overtime for 7 consecutive days. Additionally, it is mandatory for employers to provide some holidays to their employees every year".

Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Anand said, "These measures are proof that the Kejriwal Government is working day and night to improve the safety and health facilities of lakhs of employees working in Delhi."



During the meeting, the Labour Minister directed that it will now be mandatory to give joining and experience letters to the employees working in any field.

Employers have to ensure that the records of all the employees employed by them should be recorded, along with this all the employees must get salary slips.

Furthermore, wherever migrant workers are employed, the employers will have to pay them a travelling allowance once in a year. For this, the employers have to fix some amount for the employee. The travelling allowance should be such that any expatriate employee can meet the cost of travelling to and from their home by bus or rail, the release stated.

In order to ensure the safety of employees working in factories dealing with hazardous chemicals and materials in Delhi, it has been mandated that they undergo medical examinations every year. The factory operator will be responsible for ensuring that employees undergo blood, urine, X-rays and other tests proposed by the medical inspector.

The Inspectors of the Labour Department will also conduct regular inspections of the factory to ensure compliance and instruct the employers to take necessary steps for employee safety. Non-compliance will result in concrete steps taken by the Labour Department against the employer.

As per the release, employers are required to immediately inform the Labour Department in case of an accident at their workplace within 12 hours of the incident. They can use various modes of communication like telephone, message or e-mail to reach out to the Inspector or Chief Inspector of the Labour Department.

"In case of the death of an employee, the employer has to inform the Labour Department, District Magistrate or the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, police station in charge, as well as the concerned department of the state if the worker is a migrant," the government added. (ANI)

